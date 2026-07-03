Union Bank of India's global business rises to Rs 23.79 lakh crore in Q1 FY26

Union Bank of India has reported 7.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth in global business for the first quarter of FY27, which increased to Rs 23.79 lakh crore as of 30 June 2026.

The global advances of the bank rose by 12.5% to Rs 10.96 lakh crore as on 30 June 2026 from Rs 9.74 lakh crore as on 30 June 2025. Global deposits at the end of June 2026 quarter aggregated to Rs 12.83 lakh crore, up 3.5% YoY.

In the domestic business, advances rose by 13.1% YoY to Rs 10.61 lakh crore, while retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) advances increased 11.6% YoY to Rs 6.08 lakh crore in Q1 FY26.

Domestic deposits grew 3.5% YoY to Rs 12.83 lakh crore, with the CASA ratio improving 259 basis points YoY to 35.1% as on 30 June 2026.

The domestic credit-deposit (C/D) ratio improved to 83.38% on an ex-bank deposits basis and 82.72% on a reported basis as on 30 June 2026. These figures for the same period last year were 76.24% and 75.68%, respectively.

Union Bank of India is one of the leading public sector banks in the country. The Government of India holds 74.76% of the bank's total paid-up capital.

The bank reported a 6.6% rise in net profit to Rs 5,315.76 crore despite a 2.75% decline in total income to Rs 31,851.15 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip slipped 3.78% to currently trade at Rs 163 on the BSE.

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