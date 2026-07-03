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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Bank slips as sequential decline in deposits, CASA overshadows healthy loan growth

Union Bank slips as sequential decline in deposits, CASA overshadows healthy loan growth

Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Union Bank of India fell 3.66% to Rs 163.16 after the lender reported a provisional business update for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The update showed a sequential decline in deposits and CASA balances despite healthy growth in advances.

Total gross advances rose 1.64% QoQ and 12.50% YoY to Rs 10,96,331 crore. Domestic advances increased 1.94% QoQ and 13.11% YoY to Rs 10,61,128 crore, while Retail, Agriculture and MSME (RAM) advances grew 1.61% QoQ and 11.56% YoY to Rs 6,08,095 crore.

Total deposits increased 3.50% YoY but declined 1.80% QoQ to Rs 12,83,365 crore. Domestic deposits rose 3.49% YoY and fell 1.80% QoQ to Rs 12,82,770 crore. Domestic CASA deposits climbed 11.72% YoY but slipped 2.12% QoQ to Rs 4,50,220 crore. The CASA ratio edged down to 35.10% from 35.21% in the March 2026 quarter, but improved from 32.51% a year earlier.

 

The domestic credit-to-deposit ratio, excluding bank deposits, improved to 83.38% from 80.40% in the preceding quarter and 76.24% a year earlier.

The domestic credit-to-deposit ratio, excluding bank deposits, improved to 83.38% from 80.40% in the preceding quarter and 76.24% a year earlier. Including bank deposits, the ratio improved to 82.72% from 79.69% in the March 2026 quarter and 75.68% a year ago.

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The bank said the figures are provisional and subject to review by the statutory central auditors and other necessary approvals.

Union Bank of India is one of the leading public sector banks in the country. The Government of India holds 74.76% of the bank's total paid-up capital.

The bank reported a 6.6% rise in net profit to Rs 5,315.76 crore despite a 2.75% decline in total income to Rs 31,851.15 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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