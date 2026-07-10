Union Minister for Textiles eviews Transformation of Powerloom Centres into Integrated Textile and Apparel Development Hubs
The Minister reviewed the transformation of the erstwhile Powerloom Service Centres into Integrated Textile and Apparel Development Centres (ITADCs), which are being repositioned as integrated growth hubs for the textile sector. The revamped ITADCs are envisioned as one-stop facilitation centres providing skill development, testing, design support, technology adoption, entrepreneurship development, credit facilitation, export promotion and market linkages to textile entrepreneurs, MSMEs and other stakeholders across the textile value chain.
Speaking on the evolving role of ITADCs, Shri Giriraj Singh said that integrated Textile and Apparel Development Centres will anchor Indias next phase of textile growth by serving as one-stop facilitation hubs for entrepreneurs and industry. Through skill development, testing, technology support, credit facilitation, innovation and market linkages, these centres will strengthen MSMEs, promote exports, generate sustainable employment and contribute significantly towards building a globally competitive and self-reliant textile sector.
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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 2:04 PM IST