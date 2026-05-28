Union Minister of Commerce and Indu Piyush Goyal Concludes Landmark Canada Visit, Strengthens India-Canada Ties in Trade, Innovation & Emerging Tech

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal concluded a highly productive and landmark three-day visit to Canada on May 28, 2026, with a packed schedule of high-impact engagements in Toronto spanning academia, innovation, government, business councils, institutional investors, and the Indian diaspora community. The engagements reinforced the sustained momentum in the India-Canada economic partnership and highlighted Indias emergence as a premier global destination for investment, technology collaboration, and long-term partnerships.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal delivered an address faculty, researchers, and students at the prestigious Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, University of Toronto one of the worlds leading institutions for the study of international relations and public policy. He about Indias rapid economic progress, transformative reforms, and growing global leadership under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He highlighted the immense potential for deeper engagement among academia, industry, and policymakers to further strengthen bilateral trade, investment, and people-to-people ties between India and Canada.

Subsequently, he visited the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) and was briefed on its wide-ranging initiatives to promote innovation, support startups and foster collaboration between industry, academia, and government engaging in in productive discussions with Canada-India Tech Connect on emerging areas of technology, including Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing.

Further, he addressed the gathering he highlighted Indias thriving startup and innovation ecosystem and outlined how Canada can partner meaningfully in these high-growth sectors. He also underlined the vast potential for bilateral cooperation in AI, cleantech, agritech, and deep tech sectors where both countries possess complementary strengths.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News