Union Minister of Commerce & Industry to Lead Indian Business Delegation to Spain, Belgium and Finland to Boost Trade, Investment and Technology Ties

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal will lead a high-level Indian business delegation to Spain, Belgium and Finland from 13 to 17 July 2026. The visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening economic partnerships across Europe, with a focus on trade, investment, technology, innovation and sustainability.

The delegation comprises leading Indian companies from sectors including advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital technologies, gems and jewellery, food processing, healthcare and design. During the visit to Spain on 13 July, Shri Goyal will focus on advancing bilateral trade and investment and leveraging opportunities arising from the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He will hold bilateral meetings with officials of Spain. He will also chair an India-Spain Business Roundtable with leading Spanish companies and industry associations to showcase India's investment opportunities and encourage greater business-to-business partnerships.

He will participate in a Business Roundtable with the Chamber of Commerce of Spain, CEOE and ICEX Spain Trade & Investment. The session will bring together Indian and Spanish industry leaders to explore opportunities in automotive, renewable energy, railways, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, food processing and tourism.

In Belgium on 14 and 15 July, Shri Goyal will undertake site visits to the Port of Antwerp and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre. The visit to the Port of Antwerp will provide insights into Europe's leading logistics hub and showcase best practices in multimodal connectivity, green logistics and resilient supply chains. The visit to the Antwerp World Diamond Centre will highlight the global diamond value chain, certification, responsible sourcing and opportunities for India's gems and jewellery sector.

The India-EU Business Roundtable and the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Plenary will focus on foreign direct investment opportunities, trade facilitation, sustainable technologies and resilient supply chains. Across Spain, Belgium and Finland, the visit will highlight key themes of advanced manufacturing, clean energy and sustainability, digital and frontier technologies, gems and jewellery, and food and consumer industries.

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