Union Minister Piyush Goyal calls for industry and govt collaboration

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called for deeper collaboration between industry and government to advance ease of doing business, enhance Indias competitiveness and accelerate the countrys journey towards Viksit Bharat. The Minister was speaking at the India Business Reform Summit 2026 in New Delhi. Mr Goyal said that the present global situation and geopolitical uncertainties should be viewed as an opportunity for India to strengthen business processes, undertake faster reforms, build greater resilience and strengthen supply chains. Calling businesses to remain alert and avoid panicking, the Minister said that India had successfully overcome unpredictable challenges such as COVID-19. He emphasised the need for smarter and more efficient business practices, including reducing waste, improving productivity and adopting energy efficiency measures. Mr Goyal informed that around one thousand eight hundred Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are operating in the country. The Minister said that these GCCs are generating nearly two million direct jobs and around ten million indirect jobs. He said that international companies are increasingly recognising India as a trusted partner with youthful and talented manpower capable of supporting global operations.

Mr Goyal said that businesses must look at emerging technologies and global developments as opportunities. The Union Minister said that the government is creating an enabling ecosystem for investments in data centres and cloud services through trusted global partnerships, low-cost data availability, renewable energy expansion and robust power infrastructure. Mr Goyal highlighted that India is engaging with the world from a position of strength and noted that the country is a competitive manufacturer of goods and provider of services. Referring to various Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), he said that these agreements open doors for greater engagement and stressed that Indian businesses must leverage them for attracting investments and increasing exports rather than allowing imports alone to rise. He added that India is now targeting exports worth one trillion dollar. The Minister further urged exporters to proactively leverage upcoming FTAs by exploring new markets, conducting sampling and trial orders and increasing global engagement even before the agreements formally come into effect.

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