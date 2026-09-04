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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Minister Piyush Goyal hails MSMEs for driving India's 7.8% GDP growth in Q1

Union Minister Piyush Goyal hails MSMEs for driving India's 7.8% GDP growth in Q1

Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the small and medium enterprises industry for playing a pivotal role in achieving 7.8 percent growth in Indias GDP in the first quarter of the current fiscal. Mr Goyal expressed confidence that with the series of FTAs that India has been signing for months, will pave a steadfast pathway in becoming a major exporter with a market share of two third of the international economy. The Minister also called for strengthening the relationship between the government and the Association of Export Promotion Councils.

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST