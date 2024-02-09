Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 53.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 21.73% to Rs 259.21 croreNet profit of Uniparts India declined 53.92% to Rs 25.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 56.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.73% to Rs 259.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 331.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales259.21331.18 -22 OPM %15.8523.82 -PBDT43.1083.89 -49 PBT32.2373.80 -56 NP25.9556.31 -54
