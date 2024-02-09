Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 53.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 21.73% to Rs 259.21 crore

Net profit of Uniparts India declined 53.92% to Rs 25.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 56.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.73% to Rs 259.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 331.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.259.21331.1815.8523.8243.1083.8932.2373.8025.9556.31