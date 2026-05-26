Uniparts India consolidated net profit rises 124.05% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 34.07% to Rs 338.93 croreNet profit of Uniparts India rose 124.05% to Rs 51.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.07% to Rs 338.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 79.91% to Rs 158.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 1170.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 963.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales338.93252.80 34 1170.40963.70 21 OPM %23.8513.95 -21.1215.11 - PBDT78.0939.72 97 254.35158.53 60 PBT66.2628.77 130 209.06114.27 83 NP51.1522.83 124 158.3288.00 80
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:20 AM IST