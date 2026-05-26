Uniparts India soars after Q4 PAT jumps 124% YoY

Uniparts India surged 10.36% to Rs 614.40 after the company reported strong growth in quarterly earnings.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 51.15 crore in Q4 FY26, up 124.05% YoY and 53.51% QoQ.

Revenue from operations rose 34.07% YoY to Rs 338.93 crore in Q4 FY26, while increasing 20.62% QoQ.

Gross profit margin improved to 64.7% in Q4 FY26 compared with 61.8% in Q4 FY25, though it moderated from 67.5% in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 66.26 crore in Q4 FY26, up 130.31% YoY and 49.84% QoQ.

EBITDA stood at Rs 81.3 crore in Q4 FY26, rising 95.4% YoY and 31.8% QoQ. EBITDA margin improved sharply to 24% from 16.1% in the year-ago period and 21.5% in Q3 FY26.

Operating EBITDA, excluding other income, stood at Rs 80.8 crore in Q4 FY26, up 128.9% YoY and 44.3% QoQ. Operating EBITDA margin improved to 23.9% from 14% in Q4 FY25.

On the cost front, raw material costs increased 56.24% YoY to Rs 115.9 crore, while employee expenses rose 15.71% YoY to Rs 65.61 crore. Interest costs climbed 69.79% YoY to Rs 3.26 crore, while depreciation expenses increased 8.13% YoY to Rs 11.84 crore.

For the full year FY26, net profit rose 79.91% YoY to Rs 158.32 crore, while revenue increased 21.45% YoY to Rs 1,170.40 crore. PBT climbed 79.96% YoY to Rs 205.64 crore.

EBITDA for FY26 stood at Rs 264.8 crore, up 58.7% YoY, while EBITDA margin improved to 22.3% from 16.9% in FY25.

Net cash flow from operating activities stood at Rs 173.64 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 181.99 crore in FY25.

Management said the global agriculture and construction equipment cycle continued to improve during Q4 FY26, with order books strengthening sequentially across most geographies and segments. The company added that it delivered performance ahead of its earlier guidance.

During the quarter, one of the companys Ludhiana facilities impacted by a fire incident in Q3 FY26 continued operating through interim outsourcing arrangements and subsidiary support, ensuring minimal disruption to customer supplies. The company said rebuilding efforts are progressing as planned and the incident is fully covered under insurance.

Management also highlighted supply chain disruptions arising from fresh geopolitical tensions in West Asia during March 2026. However, the company said alternate sourcing and logistics arrangements were implemented quickly to maintain uninterrupted customer deliveries.

Uniparts is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. The Group is a leading supplier of systems and components for the off highway market and operates out of 9 locations in 3 countries with its products reaching over 25 countries worldwide.

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