Uniphore and LTM announce strategic partnership

To co-develop industry- and domain-specific AI solutions

Uniphore, the Business AI Company, and LTM announced a strategic partnership focused on the joint development of industry- and domain-specific AI solutions that combine small language models (SLMs), AI agents, and deep domain expertise.

As AI adoption matures, enterprises are shifting to smaller, purpose-built models and agents for greater precision and control. The partnership brings this approach to core business processes with governance, security, and compliance by design. Uniphore's Business AI Cloud will power LTM's BlueVerse ecosystem and global delivery, unifying enterprise data, models, and AI agents on a secure, sovereign platform. LTM will drive industry expertise, client implementation, and AI-led transformation, while Uniphore provides the foundation for building and fine-tuning domain-specific SLMs.

The partnership will initially focus on banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, and media and entertainment, co-developing solutions to support workflows such as financial planning and analysis (FP&A), contract intelligence, outbound logistics, workforce transformation, and contact center operations.

LTM will also deploy Uniphore's platform in its internal transformation, unlocking enterprise value in operations and enabling faster, more effective implementation timelines for clients.