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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uniphos Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Uniphos Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 64.14% to Rs 26.14 crore

Net Loss of Uniphos Enterprises reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 64.14% to Rs 26.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7296.43% to Rs 20.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 71.30% to Rs 32.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 111.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.1472.90 -64 32.00111.51 -71 OPM %-3.14-2.19 --11.66-3.43 - PBDT-0.42-1.39 70 21.500.98 2094 PBT-0.59-1.58 63 20.820.23 8952 NP-0.70-1.58 56 20.710.28 7296

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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