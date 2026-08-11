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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unique Organics standalone net profit rises 6.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Unique Organics standalone net profit rises 6.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 19.62% to Rs 38.90 crore

Net profit of Unique Organics rose 6.01% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.62% to Rs 38.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales38.9032.52 20 OPM %7.798.89 -PBDT3.363.17 6 PBT3.303.11 6 NP2.472.33 6

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:23 AM IST