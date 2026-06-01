Uniroyal Marine Exports standalone net profit declines 99.06% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 126.53% to Rs 14.09 croreNet profit of Uniroyal Marine Exports declined 99.06% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 126.53% to Rs 14.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 285.71% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 28.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.096.22 127 28.7028.45 1 OPM %1.1426.53 -5.446.01 - PBDT0.051.20 -96 0.370.61 -39 PBT0.031.06 -97 0.290.07 314 NP0.011.06 -99 0.270.07 286
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:45 AM IST