Unison Metals consolidated net profit declines 67.98% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 27.22% to Rs 88.50 croreNet profit of Unison Metals declined 67.98% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.22% to Rs 88.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 63.68% to Rs 7.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.18% to Rs 498.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 315.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales88.50121.60 -27 498.66315.25 58 OPM %2.334.21 -3.834.84 - PBDT1.894.07 -54 14.739.84 50 PBT0.903.14 -71 10.626.10 74 NP0.732.28 -68 7.304.46 64
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:13 AM IST