Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 570.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 106.01 crore

Net Loss of Unitech reported to Rs 570.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 591.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 106.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 105.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.106.01105.005.79-9.19-701.51-737.32-702.50-738.33-570.57-591.77

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