United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 4.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.14% to Rs 2250.07 crore

Net profit of United Breweries rose 4.31% to Rs 101.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.14% to Rs 2250.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2322.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.46% to Rs 413.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 441.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 9239.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8915.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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