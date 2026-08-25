United Breweries expands Heineken Silver Across Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh

United Breweries announced the expansion of Heineken Silver across Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, building on the brand's strong momentum in markets where it is already available.

Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries, said, The positive response to Heineken Silver highlights the growing consumer appetite for differentiated premium beer offerings. As we expand into Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, we remain focused on strengthening our premium portfolio and making the brand available to more consumers across key markets.