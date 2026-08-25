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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Breweries expands Heineken Silver Across Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh

United Breweries expands Heineken Silver Across Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 8:04 PM IST
United Breweries announced the expansion of Heineken Silver across Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, building on the brand's strong momentum in markets where it is already available.

Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries, said, The positive response to Heineken Silver highlights the growing consumer appetite for differentiated premium beer offerings. As we expand into Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, we remain focused on strengthening our premium portfolio and making the brand available to more consumers across key markets.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 8:04 PM IST