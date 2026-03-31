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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Breweries launches 'Kingfisher Smooth Strong Premium Beer in Maharashtra

United Breweries launches 'Kingfisher Smooth Strong Premium Beer in Maharashtra

Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
United Breweries announced that 'Kingfisher Smooth Strong Premium Beer' will be available in Maharashtra with effect from 31 March 2026.

The product is currently available across leading retail outlets in Mumbai and Pune and will be rolled out across Maharashtra from April. It will be priced at Rs 125 for a 330 ml bottle, Rs 120 for a 330 ml can, Rs 155 for a 500 ml can, and Rs 200 for a 650 ml bottle.

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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