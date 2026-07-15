United Breweries Ltd gains for fifth session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1350.5, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.8% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 14.66% fall in the Nifty FMCG.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1350.5, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24160.1. The Sensex is at 77455.4, up 0.52%. United Breweries Ltd has added around 1.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48524.95, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47153 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 95.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.