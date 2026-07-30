United Breweries Ltd soars 0.63%, up for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1449.3, up 0.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.51% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% drop in NIFTY and a 10.96% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

United Breweries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1449.3, up 0.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24308.35. The Sensex is at 77816.27, up 0.21%. United Breweries Ltd has risen around 6.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49690.65, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 111.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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