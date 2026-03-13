United Breweries slips after receiving GST demand order

United Breweries fell 1.21% to Rs 1626.95 after the company disclosed that it has received a GST demand order from the Office of the Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Raigad-Navi Mumbai.

The order involves a total demand of about Rs 31.88 crore, including GST of Rs 15.94 crore and an equivalent penalty. The dispute relates to the taxability of the assignment of leasehold land in Navi Mumbai and a classification issue concerning non-alcoholic beverages.

The company said it had earlier deposited Rs 11.12 crore under protest before the initiation of proceedings due to regulatory ambiguity surrounding the matter at the time the leasehold rights were sold.

United Breweries added that it believes it has strong merits to defend its position and is currently evaluating appropriate judicial and appellate remedies.

United Breweries is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling beer and non-alcoholic beverages. The company reported a 110.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.15 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 38.52 crore in Q3 FY25, while revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 3.62% YoY to Rs 2,072.72 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

