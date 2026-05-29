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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Credit standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the March 2026 quarter

United Credit standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net profit of United Credit rose 340.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.85% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.59% to Rs 3.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.830.81 2 3.113.44 -10 OPM %36.144.94 -36.0131.10 - PBDT0.310.02 1450 1.221.37 -11 PBT0.27-0.01 LP 1.091.30 -16 NP0.220.05 340 0.861.01 -15

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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