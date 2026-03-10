United Drilling Tools bags Rs 4-cr ONGC order for specialize casing pipes

United Drilling Tools said it has secured a significant order from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the supply of Large Outer Diameter (OD) casing pipes, valued at Rs 3.73 crore.

The order is scheduled to be executed over the next 56 months.

These casing pipes are critical components of the structural casing string installed in wellbores, helping stabilize wells and support subsequent casing strings during offshore drilling operations. Designed for operational safety and structural integrity, the pipes ensure long-term reliability in challenging offshore environments. UDTL is currently the only domestic supplier of these specialized products in India.

The company said rising crude oil prices, partly due to geopolitical tensions involving Israel, Iran, and the United States, are expected to drive higher drilling activity, creating a favourable demand environment for its products in the near to medium term.

This prestigious order underscores our strong partnership with ONGC and reaffirms the trust our customers place in our high-performance products and stringent quality standards, UDTL said.

The pipes will be manufactured domestically, reinforcing the companys commitment to promoting indigenous manufacturing, reducing import dependence, and strengthening Indias industrial capabilities in the oil and gas equipment sector.

UDTL added that the order strengthens its order book and revenue visibility, supporting both short-term operational stability and long-term growth.

Jyoti Kumar, GM Sales and Marketing, said, We are pleased to secure this order for 36-inch casing connectors, which incorporate advanced multi-start thread technology. This design allows faster makeup with minimal rotations, reduces the risk of cross-threading during installation, and provides the structural strength required for drivable conductor casing. These features help operators improve installation efficiency while ensuring reliability in demanding offshore conditions.

United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in India and has obtained global quality certifications for its major products. The scrip fell 1.21% to Rs 180.70 on the BSE.

Maharatna ONGC is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India, contributing around 71% to domestic production. It has in-house capabilities across all areas of oil and gas exploration, production, and related services. The Government of India held a 58.89% stake in ONGC as of December 2025. The scrip shed 0.33% to Rs 269.15 on the BSE.

