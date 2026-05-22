United Drilling Tools consolidated net profit rises 23.14% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 39.20% to Rs 43.32 croreNet profit of United Drilling Tools rose 23.14% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.20% to Rs 43.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.21% to Rs 18.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 181.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales43.3231.12 39 181.12168.27 8 OPM %17.2016.26 -17.4715.37 - PBDT8.115.12 58 31.3924.87 26 PBT6.953.86 80 26.8519.88 35 NP4.793.89 23 18.9715.03 26
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST