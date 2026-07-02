United Drilling Tools gains after bagging Rs 4-cr repeat order from Vedanta

United Drilling Tools rallied 3.69% to Rs 217.75 after the company secured a repeat domestic order worth Rs 3.88 crore from Vedanta for the supply of tubings, pup joints and crossovers in the ordinary course of business.

According to the company's exchange filing, the order is scheduled to be executed within 24 weeks and carries an estimated contract value of Rs 3.88 crore.

The company said the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the deal.

Vedanta Iron and Steel (VISL) is an integrated iron and steel company with operations across India and Africa. It operates across the value chain, from iron ore mining to the production of steel, pig iron, wire rods, TMT bars, ductile iron pipes, ferro-silicon, cement and metallurgical coke. The company also operates a 1.5 MTPA integrated steel plant at Bokaro through its wholly owned subsidiary, ESL Steel.

United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in India and has obtained global quality certifications for its major products. The company reported a 23.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.79 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 3.89 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 39.2% year-on-year to Rs 43.32 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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