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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Drilling Tools gains on securing order from Aadyashree Drilling International

United Drilling Tools gains on securing order from Aadyashree Drilling International

Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

United Drilling Tools rose 1.87% to Rs 187.70 after the company secured a Rs 57.06-lakh domestic order from Aadyashree Drilling International for the supply of downhole stabilizers.

The commercial contract is to be executed in 1.52 months.

United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in India and has obtained global quality certifications for its major products.

The company has reported a 106.4% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.47 crore on a 49.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 50.53 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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