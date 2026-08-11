United Drilling Tools Q1 PAT rises 46% YoY to Rs 4 crore

United Drilling Tools reported a 45.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.30 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 2.96 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 8.9% year-on-year to Rs 34.49 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 6.10 crore in Q1 FY27, up 47.0% from Rs 4.15 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared a first interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY27. The record date for determining shareholders' entitlement to the interim dividend has been fixed as 21 August 2026. The company has fixed 11 September 2026 as the record date for determining shareholders' entitlement to the final dividend for FY26.

United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in India and has obtained global quality certifications for its major products.

Shares of United Drilling Tools shed 0.28% to Rs 234 on the BSE.

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