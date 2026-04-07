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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Drilling Tools wins order from Aadyashree Drilling International

United Drilling Tools wins order from Aadyashree Drilling International

Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

United Drilling Tools has secured a significant order from ADiL (Aadyashree Drilling International), a key domestic player in the oil and gas sector, for the supply of Integral Blade Stabilizers which scheduled to be fulfilled over a period of approximately 2 (Two) Months.

This achievement marks a major milestone for the company, as the order was secured for the first time against strong competition from established Chinese manufacturers, both technically and commercially.

The awarded contract involves the supply of Integral Blade Stabilizers, a critical and high-precision component used in the drilling of oil and gas wells. These stabilizers play a vital role in ensuring drilling accuracy, operational efficiency, and overall wellbore stability, making them one of the most technologically advanced products in the drilling process.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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