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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Leasing & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

United Leasing & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Sales decline 40.17% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net Loss of United Leasing & Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.17% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.04% to Rs 7.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.372.29 -40 7.147.85 -9 OPM %19.71-2.18 -14.5712.10 - PBDT0.190.01 1800 0.780.76 3 PBT0.03-0.12 LP 0.170.17 0 NP-0.01-0.18 94 0.030.11 -73

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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