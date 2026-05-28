United Leasing & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.17% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net Loss of United Leasing & Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.17% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.04% to Rs 7.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1.372.297.147.8519.71-2.1814.5712.100.190.010.780.760.03-0.120.170.17-0.01-0.180.030.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News