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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Leasing & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

United Leasing & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:09 PM IST

Sales decline 24.48% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net loss of United Leasing & Industries reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 24.48% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.081.43 -24 OPM %8.3316.78 -PBDT0.030.16 -81 PBT-0.140.01 PL NP-0.140 0

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:09 PM IST