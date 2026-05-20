United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit declines 4.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.79% to Rs 16.31 crore

Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company declined 4.44% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.79% to Rs 16.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.53% to Rs 21.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.18% to Rs 83.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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