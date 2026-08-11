United Polyfab Gujarat consolidated net profit rises 31.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.03% to Rs 179.85 crore

Net profit of United Polyfab Gujarat rose 31.87% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.03% to Rs 179.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 146.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.179.85146.186.909.1410.5411.398.357.997.825.93

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