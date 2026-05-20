United Polyfab Gujarat consolidated net profit rises 81.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 172.03 crore

Net profit of United Polyfab Gujarat rose 81.03% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 172.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.31% to Rs 24.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.25% to Rs 682.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 602.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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