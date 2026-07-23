United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 11.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.36% to Rs 2708.00 crore

Net profit of United Spirits rose 11.03% to Rs 463.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 417.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 2708.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3021.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2708.003021.0015.8421.12472.00661.00400.00585.00463.00417.00

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