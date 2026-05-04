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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1316.2, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.58% in last one year as compared to a 1.47% slide in NIFTY and a 9.76% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1316.2, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24101.45. The Sensex is at 77150.07, up 0.31%.United Spirits Ltd has added around 6.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51072.1, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.88 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1321.7, down 0.89% on the day. United Spirits Ltd tumbled 15.58% in last one year as compared to a 1.47% slide in NIFTY and a 9.76% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 55.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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