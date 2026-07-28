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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Spirits Ltd soars 0.43%, gains for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd soars 0.43%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1488.4, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.42% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% slide in NIFTY and a 11.03% slide in the Nifty FMCG.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1488.4, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 24015.65. The Sensex is at 76920.6, up 0.11%. United Spirits Ltd has gained around 10.95% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49564.8, down 1.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1488.5, up 0.48% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 12.42% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% slide in NIFTY and a 11.03% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 51.66 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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