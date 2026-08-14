United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 91.83% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net loss of United Textiles reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 91.83% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.293.55-493.1012.39-1.630.27-1.820.02-1.360.01

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