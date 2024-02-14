United Textiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 24.02% to Rs 4.44 croreUnited Textiles reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 and during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 24.02% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales4.443.58 24 OPM %10.5911.17 -PBDT0.360.32 13 PBT0.010 0 NP00 0
