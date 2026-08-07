United Van Der Horst standalone net profit declines 45.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.66% to Rs 9.15 crore

Net profit of United Van Der Horst declined 45.10% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.66% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.159.0930.7147.302.233.881.523.191.122.04

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