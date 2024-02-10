Univastu India consolidated net profit declines 48.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 6.74% to Rs 29.93 crore

Net profit of Univastu India declined 48.34% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 29.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 28.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.29.9328.0417.1119.943.684.283.404.061.563.02