Univastu India consolidated net profit declines 48.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales rise 6.74% to Rs 29.93 crore
Net profit of Univastu India declined 48.34% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 29.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 28.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales29.9328.04 7 OPM %17.1119.94 -PBDT3.684.28 -14 PBT3.404.06 -16 NP1.563.02 -48
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

