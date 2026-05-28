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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 264.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 264.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Sales rise 174.22% to Rs 109.44 crore

Net profit of Univastu India rose 264.41% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 174.22% to Rs 109.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 122.64% to Rs 23.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.16% to Rs 243.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales109.4439.91 174 243.35171.18 42 OPM %12.9119.44 -16.4016.53 - PBDT14.637.22 103 37.6224.86 51 PBT14.206.81 109 35.9123.48 53 NP10.242.81 264 23.3110.47 123

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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