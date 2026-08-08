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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 108.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 108.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 57.46% to Rs 945.06 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables rose 108.75% to Rs 70.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.46% to Rs 945.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 600.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales945.06600.19 57 OPM %9.689.63 -PBDT97.0354.91 77 PBT84.8446.36 83 NP70.1433.60 109

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:15 AM IST