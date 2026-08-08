Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 108.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.46% to Rs 945.06 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables rose 108.75% to Rs 70.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.46% to Rs 945.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 600.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.945.06600.199.689.6397.0354.9184.8446.3670.1433.60

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