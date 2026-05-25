Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 11.33% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 24.66% to Rs 840.27 croreNet profit of Universal Cables rose 11.33% to Rs 55.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.66% to Rs 840.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 674.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 82.47% to Rs 163.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.51% to Rs 3022.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2408.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales840.27674.03 25 3022.672408.39 26 OPM %8.209.17 -8.627.46 - PBDT87.5872.04 22 256.33144.77 77 PBT76.6064.95 18 217.40117.46 85 NP55.3249.69 11 163.1189.39 82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST