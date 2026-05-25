Universal Cables soars after Q4 profit rises 103% QoQ

Shares of Universal Cables surged 9.68% to Rs 1,111.80 after the company reported strong quarterly earnings and announced fresh investment plans for capacity modernization.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 55.32 crore in Q4 FY26, up 11.33% YoY and 103.46% QoQ.

Revenue from operations rose 24.66% YoY to Rs 840.27 crore in Q4 FY26, while increasing 9.42% QoQ from Rs 767.92 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 76.6 crore in Q4 FY26, up 17.94% YoY and 128.25% QoQ.

On the cost front, raw material costs increased 63.19% YoY to Rs 686.59 crore, while employee expenses rose 12.64% YoY to Rs 32.17 crore. Interest costs climbed 31.38% YoY to Rs 32.49 crore, while depreciation expenses increased 54.87% YoY to Rs 10.98 crore.

For the full year FY26, net profit surged 171.58% YoY to Rs 107.79 crore, while revenue increased 25.83% YoY to Rs 2,182.40 crore. PBT for FY26 rose 168.14% YoY to Rs 140.8 crore.

Net cash flow from operating activities stood at Rs 63.48 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 175.62 crore in FY25.

The company said its pending order book stood at around Rs 3,025 crore as of 31 March 2026, including export orders worth approximately Rs 495 crore. It added that export orders exceeding Rs 300 crore are currently in the pipeline.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26.

The company's board approved modernization and technological upgradation of the companys EHV cable facility at Satna, Madhya Pradesh, with an estimated outlay of around Rs 73 crore. The company said the investment will enhance manufacturing precision and flexibility to cater to evolving domestic and international standards, while improving competitiveness in overseas markets.

The company is already undertaking an organic capacity expansion project involving an estimated investment of Rs 550 crore.

Separately, the board also approved raising up to Rs 200 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or other debt securities on a private placement basis.

Universal Cables is engaged in the manufacture and sale of electrical cables, wires, conductors and cable accessories, along with power quality solutions such as capacitors, capacitor banks and harmonic filters. The company also undertakes turnkey projects related to cables, conductors and capacitor systems, and has developed advanced products through technical collaborations with global companies. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Satna in Madhya Pradesh and Verna in Goa.

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