Universal Cables surges after Q1 PAT soars 109% YoY

Universal Cables surged 15.88% to Rs 1,635.30 after reporting strong financial performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit increased 108.8% YoY and 27.5% QoQ to Rs 70.14 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations rose 57.5% YoY and 12.5% QoQ to Rs 945.06 crore during the quarter, marking the company's highest-ever Q1 turnover.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 84.84 crore in Q1 FY27, up 82.9% YoY and 11.4% QoQ.

On the cost front, total expenses increased 57.2% YoY and 10.7% QoQ to Rs 865.79 crore. Raw material consumption rose 67.2% YoY to Rs 730.08 crore. Employee expenses increased 18.7% YoY to Rs 33.70 crore. Finance costs rose 51.2% YoY to Rs 36.49 crore, while depreciation increased 42.4% YoY to Rs 12.19 crore.

On a standalone basis, Universal Cables reported revenue from operations of Rs 945.06 crore in Q1 FY27, up 57.5% YoY. EBITDA rose 57.1% YoY to Rs 94.57 crore, with the EBITDA margin at 10.01%. Profit before tax increased 66.8% YoY to Rs 45.90 crore, while profit after tax rose 90.7% YoY to Rs 37.18 crore.

The company's export revenue jumped 187% YoY to Rs 120.01 crore, contributing 12.7% of revenue from operations. The power capacitor division recorded 63.1% YoY revenue growth during the quarter.

Universal Cables had a pending order book of approximately Rs 2,860 crore as of 1 July 2026, including export orders worth around Rs 485 crore. The company expects revenue growth of about 25% or more in FY27 based on its existing order book and expected order inflows.

The company has increased the total outlay for its ongoing capacity expansion programme to approximately Rs 617 crore from Rs 550 crore. It is also investing around Rs 74 crore in technological upgradation and modernisation of its EHV cable manufacturing facility at Satna.

Its joint venture, Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics, has proposed a phased expansion of optical fibre capacity to nearly three times its existing capacity, along with a new upstream preform manufacturing facility. The proposed investment is around $500 million, or approximately Rs 4,800 crore, with completion targeted by 31 December 2028.

Universal Cables is an MP Birla Group company engaged in the manufacture and sale of power cables, wires, conductors, cable accessories, capacitors, capacitor banks and harmonic filters, along with turnkey electrical projects. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Satna, Madhya Pradesh and Verna, Goa.

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