Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit rises 227.55% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.29% to Rs 152.36 croreNet profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied rose 227.55% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.29% to Rs 152.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 308.72% to Rs 13.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 488.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 490.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales152.36138.14 10 488.60490.89 0 OPM %10.745.57 -6.603.74 - PBDT15.245.61 172 25.6010.55 143 PBT13.433.91 243 18.214.27 326 NP9.632.94 228 13.123.21 309
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST