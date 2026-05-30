Universus Photo Imagings standalone net profit declines 84.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 4.64 crore

Net profit of Universus Photo Imagings declined 84.45% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.34% to Rs 19.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.66% to Rs 18.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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