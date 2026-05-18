Monday, May 18, 2026 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unjha Formulations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Unjha Formulations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales rise 38.40% to Rs 3.28 crore

Net Loss of Unjha Formulations reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.40% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.73% to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.48% to Rs 15.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.282.37 38 15.5913.86 12 OPM %-13.72-10.97 -7.064.62 - PBDT-0.45-0.26 -73 1.090.63 73 PBT-0.49-0.29 -69 0.950.53 79 NP-0.74-0.41 -80 0.700.41 71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bombay Talkies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bombay Talkies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Benchmarks end marginally higher; Nifty settles near 23,650 mark

Benchmarks end marginally higher; Nifty settles near 23,650 mark

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Bondada Engineering gains after bagging Rs 470 crore solar project orders from Adani Group

Bondada Engineering gains after bagging Rs 470 crore solar project orders from Adani Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to watch todayQ4 Results TodayITC Q4 PreviewRetirement Income SchemeGold-Silver Price TodayWhy Stock Market Crash TodayPeddi Trailer Date TimeTechnology NewsPersonal Finance