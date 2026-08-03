Unjha Formulations standalone net profit declines 58.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.31% to Rs 3.31 crore

Net profit of Unjha Formulations declined 58.97% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.31% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.313.616.0411.630.200.420.160.390.160.39

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