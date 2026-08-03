Monday, August 03, 2026 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market Highlights TodayBank Holiday in August 2026Bankipur Bypoll 2026 UpdatesBharti Airtel Q1 PreviewRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallySensex TodayMV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unjha Formulations standalone net profit declines 58.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Unjha Formulations standalone net profit declines 58.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

Sales decline 8.31% to Rs 3.31 crore

Net profit of Unjha Formulations declined 58.97% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.31% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.313.61 -8 OPM %6.0411.63 -PBDT0.200.42 -52 PBT0.160.39 -59 NP0.160.39 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 38.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 38.26% in the June 2026 quarter

JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 35.67% in the June 2026 quarter

JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 35.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 33.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 33.88% in the June 2026 quarter

K C P consolidated net profit declines 41.99% in the June 2026 quarter

K C P consolidated net profit declines 41.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sar Auto Products standalone net profit rises 208.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sar Auto Products standalone net profit rises 208.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:54 PM IST